Nine further Covid-19 deaths and 37 new cases - NPHET

Nine further deaths have occurred from Covid-19 in the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team have reported.

This brings the total of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,615.

Meanwhile, there have been 37 new confirmed cases of the virus in the State, with a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as of midnight, Sunday 24 May (24,629 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,233 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

Of those hospitalised, 395 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,852 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,894 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,440 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,395 cases (6%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 59%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;

“As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.

“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”