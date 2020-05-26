Nine further Covid-19 deaths and 37 new cases - NPHET

Nine further deaths have occurred from Covid-19 in the Republic, the National Public Health Emergency Team have reported.
This brings the total of Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland to 1,615.
Meanwhile, there have been 37 new confirmed cases of the virus in the State, with a total of 24,735 confirmed cases of in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had, to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), as of midnight, Sunday 24 May (24,629 cases), reveals:
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said;
“As of midnight Monday 25 May, 325,795 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 30,169 tests were carried out and of these 633 were positive, giving a positivity rate of 2.1%.
“NPHET will meet on Thursday 28th May where further consideration will be given to broadening the case definition.”