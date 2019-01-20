NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nine Dublin Bus routes switching to Go-Ahead from today

Sunday, January 20, 2019 - 07:14 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Nine more bus routes are to switch from Dublin Bus to Go-Ahead Ireland from today.

Routes 17, 104, 114, 161, 220, 236, 238, 239, and 270 will now run under the 'Transport for Ireland' brand by Go-Ahead Ireland.

Passengers on these routes will see immediate improvements in frequency and service levels.

READ MORE: Dublin TD criticises NTA for establishing first ever 24-hour public bus route in Cork

National Transport Authority spokesperson Dermot O'Gara says it won't cause disruptions for customers.

"There will be no major difference in terms of customer experience," he said.

"The buses will turn up on time as they have been, customers will be able to pay by using their leap card, there's no changes in the fares, the routes are, by and large, the same, so the experience shouldn't change one way or the other for customers."


KEYWORDS

DublinTransportBus Routes

Related Articles

Dublin TD criticises NTA for establishing first ever 24-hour public bus route in Cork

Here's the breakdown of improvements Dublin bus commuters are to experience from today

Three more Dublin bus routes switch to Go-Ahead operator from today

Campaigners lodge objection to Dublin's Bus Connects plan

More in this Section

Two men arrested in investigation into Derry armed robbery

European Parliament backs proposals to help those who lose their passports when travelling outside the EU

Belfast site named after women who campaigned against plastic bullets

Stephen Donnelly urges Health Minister to act to avert ambulance strike


Lifestyle

What’s better for your health – sleeping naked or in pyjamas?

Fixing leeks in the cold snap

How some home truths can help save the planet

Wish List: Some delightfully eclectic products we need in our lives

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 19, 2019

    • 7
    • 33
    • 34
    • 37
    • 45
    • 46
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »