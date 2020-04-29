Nine Covid-19 deaths at Clonakilty Community Hospital in past three weeks

- with reporting from Noel Baker

One of the country’s deadliest Covid-19 clusters has emerged in Cork’s Clonakilty Community Hospital.

A total of nine residents have died in the past three weeks.

When the Irish Examiner reported on the Covid-19 outbreak last week, it was believed at least two residents had died.

But the HSE has now confirmed the shocking extent of the outbreak and that a much higher number have died.

A spokesperson for the HSE said: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that nine residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital passed away with Covid-19 to date this month. “We wish to express our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of residents who have passed away.

“This is a very difficult time for families, for the community and for the staff caring for the residents at Clonakilty Community Hospital.

“Management and staff wish to reassure the community that they are continuing to provide both compassionate and high-quality care to all residents.

Every possible precaution has been taken and continues to be taken to keep residents and staff safe.

They added: “Where people have sadly approached the end of their lives, whether due to Covid-19 or for other reasons, their family and loved ones have been offered the opportunity to be with them.

“Every possible effort is continuing to keep residents and staff safe, with stringent measures in place to prevent the spread of infection. We will continue to do everything in our power to protect the health of our residents.”

As a result of infection in the hospital, a crack Covid-19 team of experts from the Department of Public Health and the Department of Occupational Therapy, Infection Prevention and Control was drafted in to handle the outbreak earlier this month.

All residents and staff have already been tested for Covid-19 and a plan is in place to handle the situation.

The HSE confirmed last week “there is a level of Covid-19 infection at the hospital” and it confirmed staff had also tested positive.

What has also not been disclosed yet is just how many patients and members of staff have tested positive.

Also not clear at this stage is how many patients at the hospital had been transferred there from bigger hospitals before the first community transmitted case in the country was reported, on March 5.

The case was discovered in Cork University Hospital, and at the time there were a total of 13 confirmed cases in the country.

Just four days later, it was reported that two nurses at Bons Secours Hospital in Cork tested positive.

The first confirmed Covid-19 death in Cork was first reported on March 26, and since then there have been at least 40 deaths in Cork and Kerry.

The current restrictions started on Friday, March 27. They mandate that everyone should stay at home, only leaving to: Shop for essential food and household goods;

Attend medical appointments, collect medicine or other health products;

Care for children, older people or other vulnerable people - this excludes social family visits;

Exercise outdoors - within 2kms of your home and only with members of your own household, keeping 2 metres distance between you and other people

Travel to work if you provide an essential service - be sure to practice physical distancing

Newly-elected Cork South West TD, Christopher O’Sullivan said: “I’m saddened and want to express my deepest sympathy to their loved ones.

“These people are more than just numbers and statistics - they are mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers and friends.”

He said that he has been in contact with senior figures in the HSE who assured him all that can be done is being done.

He said he has been assured this includes bringing in extra nurses and staff into the hospital.

“I want the staff and management at Clonakilty Community Hospital to know the people of Clonakilty and West Cork continue to stand with you in solidarity,” he added.

“I was assured there is very little risk of spread to the greater community, and all staff members have been tested.

“Anyone who has tested positive is self-isolating.”