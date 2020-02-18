News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Nine colleges sign up for anonymous online system for students to report sexual assaults

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, February 18, 2020 - 02:28 PM

Nine colleges across the country have signed up to an online system for students to report sexual assault.

The new service will allow victims of assault and harassment to report their cases anonymously.

The aim is to provide a space for people to feel comfortable in coming forward, and to collect accurate data.

Chairperson of the Psychological Counsellors in Higher Education Ireland, Gerti Raftery, said it should be in operation by the next academic year.

Ms Raftery said: "It's not just for our own work, it's also for the people who have been victims. Often they feel voiceless, they don't feel that there is any hope, they don't want to get into a very complicated system of reporting.

"This enables them to record, for the first time, what has happened to them and I think that, not just to us, but to the victims as well it's going to be really important."

    The colleges using the online system are:

  • Dundalk Institute of Technology

  • Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology

  • Institute of Technology Sligo

  • Letterkenny Institute of Technology

  • Limerick Institute of Technology

  • Maynooth University

  • NUI Galway

  • Trinity College Dublin

  • University of Limerick

