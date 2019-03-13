NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nightclub security debt can be offset against injury claims, High Court rules

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 03:07 PM
By Ann O'Loughlin

A Dublin hotel owner is entitled to set off a €51,435 debt to its nightclub security firm against a potential €100,000 bill for four injury claims against it, the High Court has ruled.

Russell Court Hotel owner, Triglen Holdings, is entitled to set off the debt to the company which previously provided it with security for the hotel and nightclub, P&B Security Services, now in liquidation, Mr Justice Garrett Simons said.

The four claims against the hotel arise from alleged acts, negligence and/or failures of P&B, Triglen said.

Triglen admits it owes the money to P&B which, through the liquidator, brought proceedings to recover the €51,435.

But Triglen estimated it is facing a possible total liability of some €100,000 for four outstanding injury claims against it in which the claimants allege assault and negligence by the security firm's employees. One case has already settled for €25,000, it said.

Triglen said it was part of the security contract that P&B would indemnify the hotel for any such claims. Therefore, it was entitled to offset the admitted debt against them.

It also said it had requested the indemnity in circumstances where a number of security providers had previously gone into liquidation.

The security industry, Triglen said, was in general transient with a high turnover of employees which it made it difficult to defend claims of alleged assault and left the customer of the security firm having to foot the bill.

Insurance "excess" on security service provider policies can be as high as €35,000, it said.

READ MORE

Man receives serious head injuries in Tallaght assault

When P&B went into liquidation, the liquidator took responsibility for dealing with debts owed to the firm.

The liquidator argued the right to set off the debt did not exist. Insofar as Triglen's right to an indemnity was concerned, it would simply rank as an unsecured creditor in the winding up of P&B, it was claimed.

Mr Justice Simons was satisfied Triglen was entitled to a right of set-off.

Where the liability under the indemnity is contingent only, the liquidator must make a “just estimate” of what that liability will be, he said.

The uncontested evidence indicates that the liability will exceed the debt otherwise owing to P&B, he said.

He dismissed P&B's application to enter judgment for the €51,435 debt against Triglen on the basis that the sum claimed was less than the amount Triglen was entitled to set-off.

More on this topic

Another woman sues in High Court over alleged misinterpretation of CervicalCheck smear tests

Man gets first court review in 16 years of hospital detention

Army officer's case over report resolved after High Court proceedings withdrawn

Anglo's behaviour towards Quinn children was 'morally reprehensible', High Court hears

KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Irish Cancer Society tells Oireachtas Committee of 'truly shocking' underfunding of cancer strategy

Rent in Dublin more expensive than in Paris

Many believe paramilitaries keep their areas safe, research reveals

40% of people using mental health services had poor experience


Lifestyle

Brain is smiles ahead: New book reveals how attitude impacts our health

This is what happened when three time-strapped home cooks tackled Mary Berry’s Quick Cooking

Keeping up with Los Cabos – the Mexican resort the A-list loves

Amsterdam – a destination so Instagrammable, even 16th-century artists were painting snapshots

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 09, 2019

    • 2
    • 3
    • 22
    • 25
    • 31
    • 34
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »