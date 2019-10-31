News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Night porter and friend who staged hotel robbery in Cork caught out by CCTV footage

Night porter and friend who staged hotel robbery in Cork caught out by CCTV footage
By Liam Heylin
Thursday, October 31, 2019 - 06:33 PM

A night porter and his friend staged a robbery at a Cork hotel but were caught out when gardai viewed CCTV footage of the incident.

Detective Garda Aidan Forrest said that in investigating the incident the night porter told them that a masked man had vaulted the counter and robbed more than €10,000 in cash from Oriel House in Ballincollig.

But one viewing of the CCTV of the incident made it clear to investigating gardaí that all was not as it seemed.

David Drohan, 22, from Church View, Ballincollig, and now living at an apartment at 23 Patrick’s Hill, Cork, is seen on video making a dramatic vault over the reception desk.

“He then dramatically assaults Adam Buckley (23), from 57 Castle Avenue, Muskerry estate, Ballincollig, who was the night porter. The altercation looked suspect and somewhat exaggerated. Both men were arrested,” Det Garda Forrest said.

They appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court for sentencing today.

Between money recovered in the course of the investigation and compensation gathered by the pair, all of the money was paid back.

The staged robbery on September 8, 2018 happened on what was Adam Buckley’s last night working as night porter at Oriel House.

READ MORE

Plans to accommodate asylum seekers in Achill postponed due to protests

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said to the detective, “You are satisfied from the initial viewing that it was clear to the guards it was staged and amateurish.”

The detective agreed and said:

“The dramatics of the event were very staged and false looking. It was detected very quickly.”

Barristers Peter O’Flynn and Brendan Kelly for Buckley and Drohan, respectively, said it was out of character for the duo.

Mr O’Flynn said, “Mr Buckley just handed in his notice and came up with this foolish notion.”

Both men pleaded guilty to committing a theft on September 8 last year at Oriel House.

Judge Ó Donnabháin said it was a substantial breach of trust by Buckley against his employer at the time. However, he said he would treat both accused the same from the point of view of sentencing.

He accepted it was out of character and he imposed a three-year suspended jail term.

READ MORE

Ireland's first children's garda station opened by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris

More on this topic

High Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employeesHigh Court ruling temporarily prevents Ben Gilroy from arresting Start Mortgages employees

Rape accused denies he and co-accused 'swapped over' sexual activity with womanRape accused denies he and co-accused 'swapped over' sexual activity with woman

Man who pulled gun on sister-in-law and threatened to kill her partner during family argument is jailedMan who pulled gun on sister-in-law and threatened to kill her partner during family argument is jailed

'Family-focused' woman who had to have hysterectomy after incorrectly reported smear test sues for damages'Family-focused' woman who had to have hysterectomy after incorrectly reported smear test sues for damages


BallincolligCourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

550 children in state care waiting for social worker to be assigned to them550 children in state care waiting for social worker to be assigned to them

Playwright Tom MacIntyre dies aged 87Playwright Tom MacIntyre dies aged 87

Donohoe takes 'different view' but can understand why Quinn directors think border region is becoming lawlessDonohoe takes 'different view' but can understand why Quinn directors think border region is becoming lawless

Belfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - reportBelfast Bombardier plant linked with €1bn sale - report


Lifestyle

Yet another new opening in Dublin — this time in the space that was once occupied by the short- lived Del Fino restaurant.Restaurant review: Port House Cava, Camden Street, Dublin

Hot apple desserts.Michelle Darmody unveils her favourite recipes for this season's bounty of apples

Is there a natural remedy I could take?Natural health: I'm unable to shake off sadness after breakup; my fingernails are brittle and break easily

It’s managed chaos from the moment the alarm goes off as myself.Working life: Dr Tanya Mulcahy, Health Inovation Hub Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 30, 2019

  • 1
  • 3
  • 7
  • 13
  • 23
  • 25
  • 6

Full Lotto draw results »