NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Nicola Sturgeon warns of ‘challenges’ in building bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland

Monday, May 27, 2019 - 01:42 PM

The Scottish First Minister has said there are obstacles in the way of a proposal to build a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland.

But Nicola Sturgeon did not rule out the idea which has been promoted by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

Ms Sturgeon said she believed there are other ways of strengthening relations between Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Whether it's around a bridge or in other ways strengthening the relationship between Scotland, the north of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a big priority for my government

“We will always talk about how we can strengthen relations, we need to have practical and achievable ideas,” she told the Press Association during a visit to Dublin on Monday.

“I have representations made to me about the idea of a bridge, there are obviously a lot of challenges and things to be discussed there.

“Whether it’s around a bridge or in other ways strengthening the relationship between Scotland, the north of Ireland and the Republic of Ireland is a big priority for my government.”

In Northern Ireland, DUP leader Arlene Foster and MP Sammy Wilson have both expressed their support for the building of a bridge to Scotland.

Conservative Party leadership contender Boris Johnson also spoke in favour of such a bridge when he appeared at the DUP party conference in September.

Last year, Architect Professor Alan Dunlop proposed two options for the bridge which could connect either Larne and Portpatrick or Mull of Kintyre with Torr Head, and estimated the cost to be between £15 billion (€17 billion) and £20 billion (€22.7 billion).

- Press Association

More on this topic

Irish comedians pay tribute to Billy Anderson who died in Wexford road collision

WATCH: North and Saint Kardashian sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ at Kanye’s Sunday Service

Second referendum ‘only way’ to break Brexit impasse – Sir Keir Starmer

Scots inspired by EU’s support for Ireland – Nicola Sturgeon

KEYWORDS

IrelandNicola SturgeonScotland

More in this Section

#Elections2019: Limerick votes in favour of directly elected mayor

#Elections2019: Waterford rejects directly elected mayor

Maria Bailey should have spoken to Taoiseach before 'unfortunate' RTÉ interview, Harris says

Fine Gael poll topper criticises own party for 'poor' plebiscite campaign


Lifestyle

Global vision from Foynes Island

Mystery of Barbary ape at Eamhain Mhacha

Watch for dragonfly survey

Put-upon ravens harangued by the noisy neighbours

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »