Home»Breaking News»ireland

Nicola Collins murder trial start deferred until Tuesday

Friday, November 09, 2018 - 05:17 PM

By Liam Heylin

Evidence is scheduled to commence on Tuesday at the Cork Circuit Criminal Court in a Cork murder case into the death of a 38-year-old woman.

A jury had been sworn in on Thursday to hear the case against a 44-year-old man accused of murdering Kerry-born Nicola Collins in a flat over a food store in Cork in March 2016.

The jury members had been asked to present themselves this morning before the court, which is sitting at Anglesea Courthouse in Cork.

Nicola Collins

But the nine men and three women who returned to the Central Criminal Court for the scheduled opening of the case, were advised legal argument was continuing in the absence of the jury.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury that legal discussions between the prosecution and defence which commenced on Thursday had not yet concluded.

To facilitate the continuing legal discussions, the judge said she was sending the jury home to return to court at 2pm on Tuesday next.

The accused, Cathal O'Sullivan, who is originally from Charleville, Co Cork, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murdering Ms Collins on March 27, 2016, at a flat at 6A Popham's Road, Farranree, Cork.

Cathal O'Sullivan

The flat is located over a local Gala food store.

The trial, before the Central Criminal Court, is expected to last two weeks.

It is anticipated the prosecution's senior counsel Tom Creed will present the jury with an outline of the evidence anticipated in the case when it is ready to open to them.

The late Ms Collins was a native of St Brendan’s Park in Tralee, Co Kerry but had been living at Clashduv Road in the Togher area of Cork for a number of years.

On Thursday, Ms Justice Creedon had told the jury: “There are legal issues in the trial. They have to be discussed. They are going to take some time.

"I am going to send you away until those legal issues are sorted out.”


KEYWORDS

Court

Related Articles

Woman sues former friends arguing €280k that she gave them was not a gift

Credit union withdraws misconduct allegations in settlement of action

Woman gets opportunity to reformulate High Court action over her rented home

Solicitor claims she was subjected to discriminatory remarks because she is 'a woman and a black African'

More in this Section

Number waiting to be admitted to hospitals falls below 500

Irishman John Curran may have been murdered for his mobile

Cork shopowners call for lifting of Patrick Street car ban in run-up to Christmas

Wind and rain warnings forecast gusts up 110km/h and 40mm of rain today


Breaking Stories

7 fruit and veg often wrapped in single-use plastic, that really don’t need it

Working mums: How to cope if you’re asked to work away from home

Ask an expert: My teenage son only reads online text – is this likely to affect his reading skills?

Five things you should know about your parental rights after divorce or separation

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 07, 2018

    • 1
    • 8
    • 11
    • 22
    • 28
    • 32
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »