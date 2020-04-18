Niall Horan among stars kicking off Together At Home

Annie Lennox, Niall Horan and Jessie J are among the stars who have taken part in an international virtual concert to celebrate frontline workers fighting the coronavirus crisis.

The concert, One World: Together At Home, is being staged in conjunction with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) – and was announced by Lady Gaga.

It will bring together stars including Billie Eilish, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney and John Legend and will support the Covid-19 Response Fund, set up by the UN Foundation.

Lennox said it was an “honour and a privilege” to take part in the “incredible” concert, which saw stars performing from their homes.

Singer-songwriter and activist @AnnieLennox wants you to take the pledge to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Before launching into a rendition of I Saved The World Today, she said: “In this unprecedented moment in history we have a collective responsibility to make sure global health systems are strong enough to identify future pandemics before they happen again.”

Kesha also performed from home while seated at her piano, and said: “It’s Kesha from quarantine day 500. I miss my fans so much.

“I know that there’s so many people working and not sleeping and sacrificing so much to help figure this out for everyone and I just think the vulnerability of us all as human beings right now is really showing a really beautiful side to humanity.”

Jessie J performed her hit Flashlight, while Common appeared to perform The Light.

The Politician star Ben Platt spoke about how hard it is to be away from his loved ones before performing a cover of The Beatles track I Wanna Hold Your Hand.

From the 2019 Global Citizen Festival to One World: #TogetherAtHome, we can always count on @BenSPLATT to tackle some of the world's biggest challenges.

The eight-hour event will take the form of a six-hour live stream, followed by a two-hour TV special featuring Lady Gaga, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

The US live event, which will air simultaneously on networks NBC, ABC and CBS, will be adapted and shown on BBC One on April 19, hosted by Clara Amfo, Claudia Winkleman and Dermot O’Leary.

Ellie Goulding, George the Poet, Jess Glynne, The Kingdom Choir, Little Mix, Michael Buble, Rag‘n’Bone Man, Skip Marley and Sir Tom Jones will also give performances for the BBC One programme, which will also feature interviews with, and surprises for, frontline workers.