News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

NI traders call for EU to show ‘generosity’ in post-Brexit talks

NI traders call for EU to show ‘generosity’ in post-Brexit talks
By Press Association
Monday, February 17, 2020 - 07:53 AM

The EU should allow vital concessions like zero tariffs in a spirit of generosity during trade talks, retailers in Northern Ireland said.

Higher costs and less availability will hit the region hardest unless extra measures are taken mitigating the effects of Brexit, the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC), which represents larger businesses, said.

It urged the UK Government to establish import and export processes and all necessary infrastructure now.

Director Aodhan Connolly said: “We need the UK government to work with us to deliver key mitigations that could reduce the impact on consumers and retailers.

“And we need a generosity of spirit from the EU to allow these mitigations to happen.”

The lobby group called for pragmatic solutions on compliance and regulatory checks that will apply from January 2021 once the Brexit transition period ends.

Almost 80% of all the food that UK retailers import comes from the EU, making the negotiations particularly important for such essentials, traders said.

READ MORE

Brandon Lewis: I want to deliver on powersharing deal

Mr Connolly added: “Without the mitigations recommended within this report, there will be higher costs and less availability for Northern Ireland consumers and this will hit us hardest.

We already have half of the discretionary income of Great British households and so our households in Northern Ireland simply can’t afford these costs rises.

“We are talking about costs that have simply never been there before.

“It is a simple equation that if the new costs are higher than the profit margin then either the product or that particular business model needs to change or becomes unviable.

We also already have between 12 and 18 hours’ less shelf life on some products than shops in Great Britain due to our geographical location. Any further delays affects availability.

    Measures the lobby group is seeking include:
  • A zero-tariff trade deal
  • Co-operation with the EU to minimise trade friction
  • Coordination on VAT, customs and excise procedures
  • Advance information on new checks and paperwork
  • Timely construction of necessary infrastructure at UK ports

More on this topic

Lewis pays tribute to predecessor as a ‘good friend’Lewis pays tribute to predecessor as a ‘good friend’

Brandon Lewis: I want to deliver on powersharing dealBrandon Lewis: I want to deliver on powersharing deal

Murdered Kieran Doherty’s mother ‘relives his death every day’Murdered Kieran Doherty’s mother ‘relives his death every day’

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the CabinetNorthern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis: From council leader to the Cabinet


TOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork'One in a million': Ghost ship from African coast washes up on rocks in Cork

Storm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in KilkennyStorm Dennis: Hailstones the size of marbles fall in Kilkenny

Gardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow womanGardaí concerned for well-being of missing Wicklow woman

'If I had a euro for every time I've been called the 'c word' in the last month...''If I had a euro for every time I've been called the 'c word' in the last month...'


Lifestyle

When Marisa Murphy went to play as a teenager on Dinish Island, she could still see the flowers growing among the ruins in her grandmother’Islands of Ireland: Barely inhabitated Dinish became an industrial zone

MAC make-up artist Lucy Bridge shares her tips backstage at Roland Mouret.How to create the perfect matte red lip, according to a backstage beauty expert

New trends include chunky heeled boots, silver belts and lots of plaid from the British designer.Victoria Beckham got ‘rebellious’ for her new collection – as David and family watched on

When horses were shown photographs of angry human faces, their hearts speeded up.Jackass penguin talk is similar to humans

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »