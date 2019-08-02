News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

NI Secretary requests review of decision to remove Queen Elizabeth portrait from Stormont House

NI Secretary requests review of decision to remove Queen Elizabeth portrait from Stormont House
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 06:51 PM

The UK's Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith has requested an internal review of a decision to remove a portrait of the British Queen from Stormont House.

It emerged earlier this month that the portrait had been removed from the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) base in Belfast after compensation was paid to a civil servant over it.

Lord Maginnis told the House of Lords that a civil servant had been paid £10,000 in compensation for being offended at having to walk past portraits of the head of state and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

Brititsh Prime Minister Boris Johnson was said to have appeared “puzzled” when told of the removal of the portraits during a meeting with the Ulster Unionist Party earlier this week.

The Secretary of State has requested an internal review on this issue which will report in due course

Reg Empey, who was among the Ulster Unionist delegation, said: “He immediately looked puzzled and looked around in each direction for some guidance from officials on either side of him. One intervened with a comment about it being a personnel issue.”

Unionists have urged Mr Smith to act to reinstate the portraits.

It is understood that it is the intention of the Secretary of State to reinstate the portraits.

Speaking earlier this week, DUP MP Gavin Robinson said: “The portrait should be reinstated forthwith”, while UUP MLA Doug Beattie said “it is only fitting” that the portraits be on display to “both reflect and respect the constitutional reality of the sovereignty of the United Kingdom in Northern Ireland”.

A UK Government spokesman said: “The Secretary of State has requested an internal review on this issue which will report in due course.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Members of An Garda Síochána cycle 280km from Dublin to Cork in aid of sick children

More on this topic

Harland & Wolff: why the UK needs to keep historic Belfast shipyard – and heavy industry – afloatHarland & Wolff: why the UK needs to keep historic Belfast shipyard – and heavy industry – afloat

Emergency council meeting called over Harland and Wolff shipyard crisisEmergency council meeting called over Harland and Wolff shipyard crisis

Johnson: DUP dinner has not undermined Stormont talks impartialityJohnson: DUP dinner has not undermined Stormont talks impartiality

O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'O'Neill: Return to direct rule in NI would mean 'putting the Good Friday Agreement in the bin'

BelfastJulian SmithLord MaginnisNorthern Ireland OfficeQueenStormont HouseTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Update: Liffey Swim to go ahead despite significant increase in bacteria foundUpdate: Liffey Swim to go ahead despite significant increase in bacteria found

Whistleblower smear Garda avoids most of legal billWhistleblower smear Garda avoids most of legal bill

IMO threaten to ballot consultants for industrial action if talks don't commenceIMO threaten to ballot consultants for industrial action if talks don't commence

'Not all barriers to contraception are financial', say Irish Pharmacy Union'Not all barriers to contraception are financial', say Irish Pharmacy Union


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »