News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

NI Secretary ‘not allowing all same-sex couples to marry’

NI Secretary ‘not allowing all same-sex couples to marry’
Robyn Peoples (left), 26, and Sharni Edwards, 27, at the Loughshore Hotel, in Carrickfergus, after they became the first couple to have a same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland.
By Press Association
Thursday, July 09, 2020 - 11:20 AM

The Northern Ireland Secretary is preventing many same-sex couples from planning their weddings, one of the first to legally marry said.

Sharni and Robyn Edwards-Peoples criticised Brandon Lewis for the delay in laying regulations at Parliament.

Those who want to convert existing civil partnerships to marriages are still unable to do so.

They called for urgent action on the one-year anniversary of the House of Commons vote to extend same-sex marriage to Northern Ireland, which passed following an amendment from Conor McGinn MP.

Sharni Edwards-Peoples said: “By not laying the necessary regulations at Parliament, the Secretary of State is stopping many couples from being able to plan their own big day.” 

Same-sex civil marriage became legal in Northern Ireland on January 13 this year, and the first wedding took place on February 11 when Sharni Edwards and Robyn Peoples married in Carrickfergus.

However, couples who wish to have a religious ceremony as part of their wedding, or who wish to convert their civil partnership to a marriage, are still not able to do so.

Campaigners want Mr Lewis to lay new regulations in Parliament and introduce these changes as a matter of urgency.

READ MORE

Net tightening around Daniel Kinahan, says former Assistant Garda Commissioner

Weddings in Northern Ireland can take place indoors from this Friday, the Stormont Executive has agreed, as part of the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sharni Edwards-Peoples said: “We loved having our big day back in February surrounded by the people we love.

“It was a dream day for us and we want everyone to have the same chance to enjoy that feeling.” 

Robyn Edwards-Peoples said as we emerge from lockdown, and with weddings now permitted, there will be a lot of couples hoping to have long-awaited wedding days.

“But same-sex couples like us, who want to have a religious ceremony or who want to convert their civil partnership, can’t even plan a date for their weddings at the moment.” 

A UK Government spokesperson said: “The Government legislated for same-sex civil marriage in Northern Ireland from January 13 2020.

“We intend to lay regulations next week to allow for same-sex religious marriage in Northern Ireland to come into effect from September 1 2020.

“Conversion entitlements regulations will follow as soon as possible before the end of 2020.”

READ MORE

Micheál Martin’s office has to apologise to Arlene Foster for ‘cock-up’

More on this topic

Déise leapfrogs Dublin in per capita divorce applicationsDéise leapfrogs Dublin in per capita divorce applications

Woman proposes to boyfriend 450ft above Brighton beach to celebrate Leap DayWoman proposes to boyfriend 450ft above Brighton beach to celebrate Leap Day

Heterosexual couple in UK want to form mixed-sex civil partnership rather than get married Heterosexual couple in UK want to form mixed-sex civil partnership rather than get married

Number of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a rowNumber of religious marriages in Ireland drops for fourth year in a row

TOPIC: Marriage

More in this Section

Over half of hospital admissions due to eating disorders last year related to childrenOver half of hospital admissions due to eating disorders last year related to children

Inquiry into IBRC could end up costing over €30mInquiry into IBRC could end up costing over €30m

Gardaí seek relatives or friends of man found dead after going missing in 2011Gardaí seek relatives or friends of man found dead after going missing in 2011

Climate Action Plan needs to be fully implemented to meet EU targetsClimate Action Plan needs to be fully implemented to meet EU targets


Lifestyle

SUSHI has a lot going for it as a delicious, readymade alternative to a sandwich. The rounds of compacted, short-grain rice wrapped in seaweed sheets have plenty of nutrients.On a roll: Top 8 sushi tested

Man Utd are in action in the Premier League, while Robbie Coltrane stars in a repeat of his National Treasure series.Thursday's TV highlights: Man United, National Treasure and Whiplash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, July 8, 2020

  • 10
  • 15
  • 22
  • 24
  • 32
  • 42
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »