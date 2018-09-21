Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ní Riada: One term is enough for presidency and spending of office should be public

Friday, September 21, 2018

Presidential hopeful Liadh Ni Riada thinks one term in office is enough for the President and that the spending of the office should be made public.

She's the most recent candidate to throw her hat into the race and says 7 years is more than enough to spend in office.

The Sinn Féin MEP is hoping to be the next leader of the country and will have to get the better of Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy, Peter Casey, Senator Joan Freeman and Michael D Higgins.

Voters will go to the polls on the October 26 - and Liadh Ni Riada said the cost of the president's office should also be public knowledge.

She said: "It is about that accountability and transparency, so yes it should be made available to the public.

"I think there is a huge amount of money spent and we need to know is that the best use for that but we need to look at that in context and that's something that I think certainly should be made available for public scrutiny."

