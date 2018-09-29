Home»Breaking News»ireland

Ní Riada encourages businesses to recognise need for trade unions

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 12:56 PM

Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada is encouraging businesses to recognise the need for workers to be represented by trade unions.

Ní Riada says that if she is elected as President, she will establish a Charter for Decency at Work Award to recognise employers who have been nominated by their staff.

They would have to sign up to a collective agreement over working conditions and terms of employment.

Sinn Féin MEP Ní Riada says workers in precarious jobs need to be given more rights to improve their mental health.

"If we don't work that out, we're going to see a continuing problem where we have mental health issues and this is about tackling the root cause of the inequalities that we have in our social fabric.

"If our workers are happy, they need to have good working conditions where their mental health is looked after, where they have that living wage."

Digital Desk


