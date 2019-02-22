NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
NI Prosecution Service to decide next month whether to charge soldiers involved in Bloody Sunday killings

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 08:55 PM
By Digital Desk staff

The Northern Ireland Public Prosecution Service is to announce next month whether 17 former British soldiers with the parachute regiment and two alleged former members of the Official IRA will face charges over the 1972 Bloody Sunday killings.

The potential charges include murder, attempted murder and perjury.

File picture from Bloody Sunday, 1972

The 2010 Saville report into the civil rights march found that those killed and injured on January 30, 1972, were innocent.

Thirteen unarmed civilians were killed on the day, while a 14th victim died some months later.

Paul Doherty whose father Patrick was one of the fatalities says it is the culmination of a long and hard-fought campaign:

"Speaking on behalf of my own family we welcome that there is now going to be a decision on March 14 whether or not to prosecute the soldiers who carried out the murders on Bloody Sunday," he said.

"We don't know what the decision will be but we are hopeful that some of the soldiers, if not all of the soldiers involved (will be prosecuted).

"The 17 soldiers who fired shots, who either killed or wounded will learn on this date whether or not they will be charged.

"It's the course of justice. We see that as the culmination of a long, long campaign," Mr Doherty added.

