NI Executive receives €57m cash injection to tackle coronavirus

The UK Government has pledged a further £50m (€57.5m) in funding to support the Northern Ireland Executive’s bid to tackle coronavirus.

This takes the total funding the UK Government has made available to Stormont to almost £1.2bn (€1.38bn).

Secretary of State Brandon Lewis said: “From the outset of this coronavirus crisis, the UK Government has committed to doing whatever it takes to support the devolved administrations in their fight to defeat this virus.

“The additional £50m for the Northern Ireland Executive announced today will help bolster vital public services as they respond to the challenges of coronavirus.

“Today’s funding, in addition to the support offered to people and businesses across Northern Ireland through UK-wide initiatives, reinforces our commitment to ensuring that everyone in Northern Ireland is able to access the resources and support they need at this incredibly challenging time.”

On Saturday, the Public Health Agency said that a further 17 people in Northern Ireland died in hospital settings with coronavirus in the past day.

It takes the total number of confirmed deaths in hospital settings in the region to 193.