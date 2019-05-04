NI Elections: Controversial councillor loses her seat in Belfast

Controversial politician Jolene Bunting has insisted she will “not be deterred” after losing her seat on Belfast City Council.

The independent unionist polled just 351 votes in the first stage of the count in the Court DEA on Saturday, and failed to attract enough transfers to be elected.

Ms Bunting was initially elected as a TUV representative in 2014, before leaving the party in 2017.

No candidates have reached the quota for Court. The next stage of the count will be the exclusion of Jolene Bunting (Independent) #BelfastLE19— Belfast City Council (@belfastcc) May 4, 2019

Ms Bunting went on to become associated with Britain First, although she has insisted she was never a member.

She reacted to her poor showing at the count for Belfast City Council by insisting she will “not be deterred”.

She posted on social media: “While I am obviously disappointed with today’s results, I’m not deterred.

“I will continue to fight for my children’s future. I will never surrender.”

Ms Bunting received a four-month interim suspension from council last year from the Local Government Commissioner for Standards as it investigated 14 complaints which had been made against her.

These included comments she made on a video published in December 2017 outside the Belfast Islamic Centre and her participation in a Britain First rally in Belfast in August 2017.

- Press Association

Three who left SDLP in abortion row fail to be re-elected in Belfast

Three former members of the SDLP who left the party in a row over its policy on abortion have failed to be re-elected.

Pat Convery, a previous lord mayor of Belfast, Declan Boyle and Kate Mullan inflicted a blow on their former party by resigning in 2017.

Their departure depleted the party’s strength on Belfast City Council significantly, reducing its number of councillors from seven to four.

They each ran as independents in the 2019 local government election, but all failed to regain their seats.

Mr Convery received 377 votes at the first stage of the count in the Castle DEA and was unable to make the quota to be elected.

Mr Boyle managed 609 votes at the first stage in the Botanic DEA, but also did not receive enough transfers to reach the quota.

Ms Mullan received 204 votes and was also unable to gain enough transfers to be elected.

Mr Convery, a former vice-chair of the SDLP, told the Press Association he had spoken to Mr Boyle and Ms Mullan and they had agreed that they did not wish to comment on the result.

The trio was suspended from the SDLP after abstaining from a council vote condemning the harassment of women by anti-abortion activists outside reproductive healthcare facilities.

They later resigned from the party.

- Press Association

Man who helped liberalise laws on homosexuality loses his seat

The man who took a legal challenge to Europe to change the law on homosexuality in Northern Ireland has lost his council seat.

Jeffrey Dudgeon (Ulster Unionist Party) had been running to defend his seat in the Balmoral DEA of Belfast.

He received 660 votes at the first stage of the count and was unable to gain enough transfers from other candidates to stay in the race.

In what has been a disastrous election for his party in Belfast, Mr Dudgeon was eliminated on the third stage of the count, following a recount of that stage.

In 1981, Mr Dudgeon took a case to the European Court of Human Rights, arguing the law that criminalised male homosexuality contravened the European Convention on Human Rights.

The court ruled in his favour and the law in Northern Ireland was changed, bringing the region into line with the rest of the UK.

- Press Association

Former MP who quit in Kingsmill video row wins council seat

A former MP who resigned after angering relatives of 10 Protestants shot dead in a sectarian massacre has won a council seat in the Northern Ireland local elections.

Barry McElduff was forced to resign his Westminster seat last year amid an outcry after he posted a video of himself balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head.

It was posted on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the Kingsmill atrocity, which saw 10 workmen shot dead by republicans in Co Armagh on January 5 1976. (Barry McElduff/Twitter/PA)

The Co Tyrone man was elected to Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on the fourth count. He will serve as a councillor for Omagh town.

It was widely expected he would secure a seat.

Mr McElduff acknowledged people will be angered by his council success.

He told the Press Association: “I have no control over that. I respect everybody in the community, irrespective of their background.

“I want to be as respectful and dignified as I can be when challenged.

I'm moving forward with as much integrity and dignity as I can do and I pledge to represent all of the people of Omagh

“I want to acknowledge the suffering of everyone in the conflict. I respect everybody who has lost someone in the conflict. I’m an Irish republican, anti-sectarian and we have a vision of a new Ireland which is inclusive of all our citizens.

“Something happened that was perhaps misunderstood in some quarters, perhaps misinterpreted in other quarters, some of it wilful, some of it unwilful.

“All I can do is be true to my word. I’m very pleased with myself in that I took responsibility for my own actions, even if that was wholly accidental and wholly unintentional, I still believe I honoured high standards in public life by resigning as MP and then taking time out and re-emerging.

“I’m not trying to persuade anybody, I’m moving forward with as much integrity and dignity as I can do and I pledge to represent all of the people of Omagh.

“The people have elected me, the people have spoken. I’m very grateful to the people of Omagh.”

DUP leader Arlene Foster said she does not believe Mr McElduff has recognised the hurt and pain he caused to victims in Northern Ireland.

She added: “He has to answer for himself.”

- Press Association

Dissident republican Gary Donnelly tops poll in area where Lyra McKee was murdered

Independent republican councillor Gary Donnelly has topped the poll in a Derry ward weeks after the dissident republican murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Mr Donnelly is considered to be one of the public faces of dissident republicanism in Northern Ireland.

He polled 1,374 first-preference votes in the Moor district electoral area (DEA) of Derry City and Strabane District Council.

He was first elected to the council as an independent in 2014.

Mr Donnelly’s re-election came as Ms McKee, who was shot dead during disturbances in Derry, was remembered during a May Day parade in Belfast.

Her murder sparked outrage across the world as well as a swell of criticism for dissident republican terrorism in Northern Ireland.

Mr Donnelly said she died because of a “reckless” act.

Writing on his Facebook page, he said: “This is wrong and my thoughts like the thoughts of this entire community are with her loved ones.

“I would plead with those behind this attack to desist from any further attacks and seriously consider the consequences of their action.”

Revulsion at her death has galvanised a new bid for political agreement at Stormont following criticism of the stalemate from a Catholic priest.

Demands for action from Father Martin Magill and Ms McKee’s sister Nichola Corner during her funeral in Belfast spurred the UK Government into a renewed effort to restore Stormont powersharing, due to begin next week.

On Saturday, members from the NUJ paid a special tribute to Ms McKee at Belfast City Hall as the parade made its way through the city.

- Press Association

Farmer who objected to Rihanna outfit loses North Down council seat

A farmer who objected to how Rihanna was dressed as she filmed a music video in his field has lost his council seat.

Alan Graham, of the DUP, hit headlines across the world after intervening as the singer wore a skimpy outfit while filming a video for her 2011 hit We Found Love.

Mr Graham said at the time he did not “believe young ladies should have to take their clothes off to entertain”. Alan Graham said Rihanna had been ‘gracious and respectful’ (DUP/PA)

But he said he had not halted the filming, adding that Rihanna had been “very gracious and respectful” when they spoke, and they had “parted company on good terms”.

Carry On and EastEnders star Barbara Windsor spoke out in support of Mr Graham’s stance, commenting at the time: “I don’t blame him. How old is he? Does he need that at his time of life, seeing Rihanna taking her top off? He doesn’t.”

Mr Graham has been a councillor on Ards and North Down Council for several terms.

He is known for his conservative views and last year objected to a proposal to light up Bangor Town Hall in the rainbow colours for a Pride event.

The DUP veteran lost his council seat on Saturday morning to Alliance Party representative Scott Wilson.

- Press Association