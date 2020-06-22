News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

NI conflict survivors' pension campaigner dies

NI conflict survivors' pension campaigner dies
By Press Association
Monday, June 22, 2020 - 10:28 PM

A campaigner for a pension for the worst injured Northern Ireland conflict survivors has died before the measure was introduced.

Paddy Cassidy, aged in his late 70s, suffered life-long pain after being shot in the spine by the UVF while close to his home in the Oldpark area of Belfast in September 1971.

Alan McBride, from the Wave injured group support organisation, said most of the severely injured had serious underlying health conditions due to life-changing injuries and were at an increasingly vulnerable age.

He said: “It’s a constant fear that the news will come as it did today that we have lost another friend.

“That it should happen when the Victims Payment Scheme that Paddy campaigned for is deadlocked makes it even harder to take.”

Plans by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to publish the latest draft guidelines on the Troubles pension were put on hold earlier this month (Niall Carson/PA)
Plans by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to publish the latest draft guidelines on the Troubles pension were put on hold earlier this month (Niall Carson/PA)

Plans by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis to publish the latest draft guidelines on the Troubles pension were put on hold earlier this month.

Sinn Fein has said the guidelines discriminate against former prisoners.

The NIO and the DUP have accused republicans of blocking the payments by refusing to nominate Stormont’s Justice Department to oversee the scheme.

Mr Cassidy died suddenly on Monday morning.

Mr McBride said: “There was not a day since his injury as a 28-year-old nearly 50 years ago when Paddy was free from pain.

“Despite that, his commitment to seeing recognition and acknowledgement of the great harm done to him and others like him was phenomenal.”

I have prayed, I have cursed, I have done everything

He was married with three children and working as a steel erector and rigger at a power station until the random loyalist gun attack which changed his life.

He spent a year in a wheelchair and only regained his ability to walk with the aid of calipers and crutches.

He was awarded £27,000 compensation for disabilities which left him unable to work again.

In an online video, Mr Cassidy described the impact of decades of at times “none-stop” pain.

He said: “I have prayed, I have cursed, I have done everything.”

He still went fishing, but said the impact of his injuries had been profound.

“The things that I used to do I cannot do,” he added.

Judith Thompson said victims had once again been allowed to slip down the list of priorities (Liam McBurney/PA)
Judith Thompson said victims had once again been allowed to slip down the list of priorities (Liam McBurney/PA)

Northern Ireland’s Victims’ Commissioner has accused the authorities of adding insult to the injury sustained by thousands of conflict survivors by failing to introduce a pension scheme as scheduled.

In a scathing critique of the UK Government and the Stormont Executive, Judith Thompson said victims had once again been allowed to slip down the list of priorities.

READ MORE

Two further Covid-19 deaths; four new cases of virus

More on this topic

Veteran republican Bobby Storey diesVeteran republican Bobby Storey dies

Irish Examiner View: A real force in NI peace deal talks - Jean Kennedy SmithIrish Examiner View: A real force in NI peace deal talks - Jean Kennedy Smith

Stormont could receive funding to extend free school meals over the summerStormont could receive funding to extend free school meals over the summer

SDLP calls for urgent meeting of North's party leaders over Troubles victims payment delaysSDLP calls for urgent meeting of North's party leaders over Troubles victims payment delays

Northern IrelandUVFTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Cork healing centre slammed over Covid-19 claims for its homeopathic remediesCork healing centre slammed over Covid-19 claims for its homeopathic remedies

Councillors query 215% rise in the cost of Ballinhassig's main water pipeCouncillors query 215% rise in the cost of Ballinhassig's main water pipe

Legislation for 500m euro climate action fund publishedLegislation for 500m euro climate action fund published

Post-mortem due on body of woman found at homePost-mortem due on body of woman found at home


Lifestyle

Is the use of racist language cause to condemn literature and television shows, or should the offensive words be viewed in their original context, asks Caroline DelaneyShould 'the deplorable word' make us rethink literature?

An outspoken advocate for autism awareness, Aoife Dooley says it has been one of the reasons for her success and she would not want to change that part of herself, writes Denise O’DonoghueAoife Dooley: Why we all need to talk about adult autism

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

The program and The Luminaries are among tonight's TV picks.Monday's TV Highlights: Chris O'Dowd stars in Lance Armstrong drama; Episode two of the New Zealand-set period drama

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »