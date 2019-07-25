News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
NI civil servants set for one-day strike over pay and conditions

Nipsa memebers and supporters pictured on the steps of Stormont in 2007. Picture: from file
Thursday, July 25, 2019 - 10:54 AM

Civil servants in Northern Ireland are set to strike over pay and conditions.

Members of the trade union Nipsa will stage a one-day strike on Friday over an offer from employers of a 1.25% pay increase and changes to their terms and conditions of employment.

Nipsa said both have been imposed on workers “without proper and meaningful consultation”.

Rallies will take place at Grosvenor Hall in Belfast and the City Hotel in Derry.

Nipsa general secretary Alison Millar said members were prompted to vote to strike by anger over receiving a pay increase which was below the rate of inflation for the ninth year in a row.

“This is not a decision our members took lightly however our members are angry that they have received, for the ninth year running, a below inflation pay increase,” she said.

“In addition their terms and conditions of employment are under attack.

Our members have clearly demonstrated their anger and are resolute in seeking to ensure that the employer reopens the pay negotiations for 2018/19 and properly negotiates with Nipsa on both the issue of pay and other terms and conditions.

Responding, a spokesman for the Department of Finance said efforts will be made to ensure that essential services will continue to be delivered.

“Following extensive negotiations with Trade Unions on the 2018 pay award they rejected the pay offer made,” he said.

“DoF believes the pay award is fair in the context of the challenging financial environment the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) is operating in with finite resources available and increasing pressures.

“The pay award to non-industrial civil servants is worth 2.05% of NICS pay bill with the cost of this award being around £16.4m (€18.3m).

DoF is keen to tackle low pay in the NICS and so the pay award includes a larger increase of 3% at Administrative Assistant and analogous grades, with all others receiving a 1.25% uplift as well as any progression payment due.

“The NICS is seeking to ensure essential services continue to be delivered during the planned industrial action which is being taken by NIPSA from July 26.”

- Press Association

