NI abortion laws breach UK human rights commitments, rules Belfast High Court

Northern Ireland's strict abortion law breaches the UK's human rights commitments, the High Court in Belfast has ruled.

Sarah Ewart, 29, was refused a termination in 2013.

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said Ms Ewart, who took the case, was a victim.

"Her personal testimony is compelling," she said.

The judge followed the ruling of the Supreme Court that abortion law in Northern Ireland was incompatible with Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

"The decision on the substantive capabilities issue was intended to have persuasive effect," she added.

Justice Keegan said Ms Ewart had legal standing to challenge the law.

The judge will hear further submissions before deciding what action to take.

She said Ms Ewart had been affected by the current law.

"She has had to modify her behaviour in that she could not have medical treatment in Northern Ireland due to the risk of criminal prosecution.

"She may be actively affected in the future. In my view her personal testimony is not disputed."

Speaking after the verdict this morning, Ms Ewart said: "It is a massive emotional relief.

This has not been an easy journey. It is a massive victory.

"It has been a massive stress emotionally on the family but six years later let's enjoy today."

The judge said the prospect that another young woman would be required to pursue litigation and face the same "trauma and pain" should be avoided in future.

She said: "I cannot see that this would serve any benefit or it would be right to ask another woman to re-live the trauma."