News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

NI abortion law a breach of human rights commitments, court rules

NI abortion law a breach of human rights commitments, court rules
Sarah Ewart at Belfast's High court earlier this year. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 12:25 PM

Northern Ireland's strict abortion law breaches the UK's human rights commitments, the High Court in Belfast has ruled.

Sarah Ewart, 29, hailed a "massive victory" following a six-year legal battle since she was refused a termination in 2013.

She travelled to a London clinic to end her pregnancy after doctors said her unborn child would die in the womb or shortly after birth.

Following Thursday's judgment she said: "Today's ruling is a turning point for women in their campaign against the outdated laws prohibiting abortion in Northern Ireland.

"It should never have come to this.

Today's ruling is a vindication of all those women who have fought tirelessly to ensure that we never again have to go through what I did in 2013.

She said the case had been "a massive stress emotionally on all the family".

Mrs Justice Siobhan Keegan said her testimony had been compelling.

She decided it was not right that another young woman would be required to pursue litigation and face the same "trauma and pain" in the future.

She said: "I cannot see that this would serve any benefit or it would be right to ask another woman to re-live the trauma.

"In my view her personal testimony is compelling."

READ MORE

Four teenagers arrested in connection with Wexford sexual assault investigation

The judge said a formal declaration of incompatibility would not be made at this stage.

Abortion is likely to be legalised in Northern Ireland next year unless Stormont's Assembly is restored within weeks.

MPs at Westminster voted for the measure earlier this year.

The devolved institutions at Stormont have been suspended for two-and-a-half years and that has contributed to inaction over the matter.

Ms Ewart's child was diagnosed with a fatal fetal abnormality; her brain was not properly developed and she would have died during pregnancy or soon after birth.

The young mother was told she could not have a termination in Northern Ireland and was given no advice about where to find one.

The judge said: "She has had to modify her behaviour in that she could not have medical treatment in Northern Ireland due to the risk of criminal prosecution."

She has since had two children but wants to have more and fears a similar situation could happen again, the judge said.

She may be actively affected in the future. In my view her personal testimony is not disputed.

Abortion is only permitted in Northern Ireland if a woman's life is at risk or if there is a risk of permanent and serious damage to her mental or physical health.

Rape, incest or diagnoses of fatal fetal abnormality are not grounds for a legal abortion.

Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has criticised the law surrounding cases similar to Ms Ewart's.

The case was taken in Belfast after an earlier abortion challenge in the Supreme Court was dismissed on the technicality that the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission did not have legal standing to bring the judicial review.

In response Ms Ewart launched proceedings in Belfast.

She said: "It is a massive emotional relief.

"This has not been an easy journey."

READ MORE

Storm Lorenzo: Emergency beds made available for homeless as storm looms

More on this topic

Hundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in DublinHundreds join ‘march for choice’ abortion rally in Dublin

Master of the National Maternity Hospital responds to planned pro-life protestsMaster of the National Maternity Hospital responds to planned pro-life protests

Call for safety zones ahead of planned 40-day vigil by pro-life anti-abortion groupCall for safety zones ahead of planned 40-day vigil by pro-life anti-abortion group

Thousands join opposing Belfast rallies on abortion law changeThousands join opposing Belfast rallies on abortion law change


TOPIC: Abortion

More in this Section

Storm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to OpheliaStorm Lorenzo will be 'a different beast' to Ophelia

Johnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FFJohnson's backstop proposals insulting to Ireland, says FF

Gardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teenGardaí concerned for welfare of missing Cork teen

Breakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and governmentBreakthrough in pay talks between school secretaries and government


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »