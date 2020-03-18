Newstalk's Ciara Kelly confirms she has Covid-19

- with reporting from Digital Desk staff

Daytime radio host and general practitioner Ciara Kelly has confirmed that she has Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus.

Addressing her Lunchtime Live audience on Newstalk radio, Ms Kelly said she had “something personal” to tell them, before confirming that a test for the virus had proven positive.

She apologised to anyone she may have come into contact with.

The presenter had informed her Twitter following in recent days that she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms and had chosen to self-isolate until she was sure what was going on.

She continues to present her show from her own home.

Ms Kelly first presented with symptoms on March 14. She said that she has seen no one outside her own family since doing so.

“I have the coronavirus. I am in self-isolation since the weekend when I became unwell with it,” she told listeners.

For me, it felt like bad flu. I had a sore throat and I had a tightness and a burning in my chest.

“I was a bit short of breath and I was very tired and a bit dizzy and a bit wobbly when I stood up and I guessed I had it.

“I’m very rarely ever sick. Particularly the burning that I was having my chest and in my respiratory tract was something I had never had.

“So I got a test on Sunday.”

A veteran of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation, Ms Kelly has presented her show since 2017 having taken over the lunchtime slot vacated by George Hook.

She said that she wished to continue to present her show from isolation as she is in a position to do so and believes “I can be useful”.

“And I don’t like not being useful,” she said.

Useful information The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;

GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.

ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024