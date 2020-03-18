Newstalk's Ciara Kelly confirms she has Covid-19

- with reporting from Digital Desk staff
Daytime radio host and general practitioner Ciara Kelly has confirmed that she has Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel Coronavirus.
Addressing her Lunchtime Live audience on Newstalk radio, Ms Kelly said she had “something personal” to tell them, before confirming that a test for the virus had proven positive.
She apologised to anyone she may have come into contact with.
The presenter had informed her Twitter following in recent days that she had been suffering from flu-like symptoms and had chosen to self-isolate until she was sure what was going on.
She continues to present her show from her own home.
Ms Kelly first presented with symptoms on March 14. She said that she has seen no one outside her own family since doing so.
“I have the coronavirus. I am in self-isolation since the weekend when I became unwell with it,” she told listeners.
“I was a bit short of breath and I was very tired and a bit dizzy and a bit wobbly when I stood up and I guessed I had it.
“I’m very rarely ever sick. Particularly the burning that I was having my chest and in my respiratory tract was something I had never had.
“So I got a test on Sunday.”
A veteran of RTÉ’s Operation Transformation, Ms Kelly has presented her show since 2017 having taken over the lunchtime slot vacated by George Hook.
She said that she wished to continue to present her show from isolation as she is in a position to do so and believes “I can be useful”.
“And I don’t like not being useful,” she said.