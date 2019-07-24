News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Newspaper find ‘keeps soldier’s memory alive’

Newspaper find ‘keeps soldier’s memory alive’
By Jess Casey
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 05:50 AM

A 105-year-old Australian newspaper, containing a feature about a young soldier from Limerick killed in action during the First World War, has been donated to the Glucksman Library archive collection.

Discovered by a collector of First World War memorabilia, the copy of the Sydney Herald from 1915 includes a feature about Thomas Noonan, a Limerick native who died in service at Gallipoli at the age of 23.

The collection, donated to the Glucksman Library’s Noonan Collection at the University of Limerick (UL) by Mr Noonan’s relatives, also contains the soldier’s diary from the trenches, letters he sent to his mother and father, his military medals and the ‘Widow’s Penny’ plaque received by his family.

Thomas Noonan was originally from Barrington’s Bridge in Co Limerick, but emigrated to Sydney in 1914. That September, he enlisted as a private in the Australian Imperial Expeditionary Force. Attached to the 13th Battalion, he spent periods of training in Australia and Egypt.

In April 1915, he was wounded in the landings at Anzac Cove on the Gallipoli Peninsula and was transferred to a military hospital in Cairo for treatment. In July, he returned to front line duty in Gallipoli, where he was killed in action on August 9, 1915. He is buried at the 7th Field Ambulance Cemetery in Gallipoli.

READ MORE

Relentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says Kiely

Michael Noonan, a nephew of Thomas, said he hoped the collection of archive material would be studied by researchers, especially his uncle’s letters.

“They were in a press in the house he was born for 80 years, in an old envelope,” said Mr Noonan. “He was 21 and anyone that has ever read them has said the way they were written, you think he was ahead of his time. It keeps his memory alive.”

Head of special collections and archives at UL Ken Bergin said the Glucksman Library is “delighted” to acquire the addition to its First World War archive.

“We are very grateful to the Noonan family for their donation, and look forward to sharing their family history with our researchers,” he added.

More on this topic

Unai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focusUnai Emery warns Arsenal rebel Laurent Koscielny ‘players that want to be here’ are his focus

One apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers sayOne apple carries about 100 million bacteria, researchers say

Boy who met Messi on holiday earns 3,000 Instagram followers after encounterBoy who met Messi on holiday earns 3,000 Instagram followers after encounter

Parts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dryParts of Dublin's Grand Canal drained dry

More in this Section

Judge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from liftJudge strikes out charge against man who caused €3,000 of damage in attempt to escape from lift

Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018Almost one in three disability centres fail to ensure residents adequately safeguarded in 2018

Boy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flightBoy, 8, awarded €25,000 after hot chocolate spill on Ryanair flight

DUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concernDUP praises ‘committed Unionist’ Johnson as other NI parties express concern


Lifestyle

Homemade ice pops are handy for many reasons, they refresh on a warm day, but also you know exactly what is in them; no strange colourings or preservatives.Michelle Darmody's home made ice pops

Sometimes travel can be more about the journey than the destination, as Caroline Hennessy and her family discovered when they took a 13-hour overnight journey from San Sebastián to Lisbon to check out the Trenhotel experienceTravelling by train in Europe - with kids

The Great Hack looks at the implications of the scandal involving Cambridge Analytica and Facebook, writes Laura Harding.When tech firms go bad: Netflix's new documentary on Cambridge Analytica / Facebook scandal

Often hailed as one of the greatest animated films ever made, The Lion King has a special place in the hearts of generations of children.New King of the jungle: The director behind The Lion King remake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »