Newly promoted garda sergeants allocated to positions

More than 100 newly promoted garda sergeants have been allocated to their positions.

Of the 113 new sergeants:

35 are based in the Dublin Region;

29 are in the Southern Region;

26 go to the North West Region;

16 are located in the Eastern Region;

7 are based in national bureaus and specialist units

Garda HQ said it brought the number of garda sergeants to 2,079, the highest number at that rank since 2010.

Sergeants are front-line supervisors and are at the rank above garda and below the rank of inspector.

"The appointment and allocation of these additional 113 Sergeants will increase our supervisory capacity, which was a key request by Garda members at all ranks under the Garda Cultural Audit, and will enable us to enhance the delivery of community-focused policing as part of the Garda Operating Model,” said Deputy Commissioner, Policing & Security, John Twomey.

This is the first batch of the 161 newly promoted sergeants, and the remaining officers will be allocated to their new roles during the year.

The gardaí who have been promoted had reached the second stage of an earlier promotion competition, in 2017, but had not been successful as the ceiling of sergeants had been reached.

A proposal from Garda HQ was recently put to the Promotion Advisory Council to promote these applicants in the current round, as there was an urgency in expanding the number of sergeants because of the new operating model that is being rolled out.

The promotion council consists of officials from the garda staff associations for each rank, as well as senior gardaí and three people nominated by the justice minister.

There are, currently, 379 inspectors in the organisation and this rank is set for a significant increase in responsibilities at a divisional level under the operating model due to a reduction in superintendents.