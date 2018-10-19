Newbridge Gardaí ask for help to find missing teenager

A teenage boy has gone missing from his home in Co. Kildare.

Gardaí in Newbridge are asking for help to trace 17-year-old Oskar Straczynska, who was reported missing from his home in Newbridge yesterday.

Oskar was last seen at around 6pm yesterday when he left his home.

He is described as being five foot eight inches tall, with short, brown hair and blue eyes.

Oskar was wearing black pants and a red and white tracksuit top.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have seen Oskar, or who may know of his whereabouts, to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 - 440180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.