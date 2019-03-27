Newborn who was injured at Cork maternity hospital has died

The newborn baby that was injured at Cork University Maternity Hospital this week has died.

On Monday, a mother was found dead on the floor of her hospital room with her newborn child underneath her.

The newborn passed away shortly after 7pm last night despite efforts to stabilise his condition.

A spokesperson for the South South West Hospital Group said: “South South West Hospital Group wishes to confirm that a baby boy passed away at Cork University Maternity Hospital last evening.

"The mother of the four day old infant died at the hospital on Monday morning.

"As with all unexplained deaths a full medical investigation was immediately initiated. This investigation is currently underway at CUMH.”

The hospital expressed its sympathies with the family of the mother and baby saying that the priority now for the hospital is the well-being of their family.

An investigation is underway into the incident which is being treated as a tragic incident.

The 36-year-old mother - who has two other children - was discovered unresponsive on the floor of her hospital room on Monday morning.

She was checked on early on Monday morning by staff who found no issues.

However, she was later found lying on the floor with her child underneath her at around 8am.