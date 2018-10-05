Home»Breaking News»ireland

Newborn baby in intensive care after alleged sexual assault

Friday, October 05, 2018 - 04:37 PM

A two-week-old baby is in intensive care at a hospital in Northern Ireland following an alleged sexual assault.

A 25-year-old man was charged with sexually assaulting a child and grievous bodily harm at Armagh Magistrates Court earlier this week following an alleged incident on September 29.

He was remanded into Maghaberry Prison on Tuesday and will appear before Newry Magistrates Court next week.

A spokeswoman for the PSNI said: “Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch investigating an incident in which an infant sustained a number of serious injuries, charged a 25-year-old man with rape and grievous bodily harm with intent.”

- Press Association


