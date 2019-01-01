'New Years Day 2019 marks several important milestones' - Taoiseach

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has released a New Year's Day statement in which he acknowledges an important milestone for Ireland's social progress, economic prosperity and equality of opportunity.

Varadkar emphasised the growing economy with an increase in the minimum wage to €9.80 an hour and the fall in poverty in Ireland over the last four years in a row.

Today also marks the first day of legal abortions in Ireland with over 150 doctors working in the community available and contracted to help the 15 women, on average, who decide to end their pregnancies every day and who no longer have to leave the country to get the help they feel they need.

Varadkar described it as "one of the biggest social changes in our history."

Read the Taoiseach's New Year's Day statement in full below: