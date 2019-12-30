News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New waste plan could place cost of picking up cigarette butts on tobacco industry

New waste plan could place cost of picking up cigarette butts on tobacco industry
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, December 30, 2019 - 01:07 PM

Plastic, food waste and single use habits are the targets of the government's new waste action plan.

The country's poor waste management record means more than 200kg of waste packaging is generated by each person every year.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton hopes to tackle 'fast fashion waste'.

Measure that could be introduced include mandatory brown bin collections, banning bulky items from landfill, and placing the costs of cigarette butt clean ups on the tobacco industry.

An advisory group is being set up to help produce the new policy.

A consultation process is currently underway.

READ MORE

Saudi government ‘displeased’ over Irish gifts controversy, records reveal

More on this topic

Rural primary school hopes to lead the way with successful cycling initiativeRural primary school hopes to lead the way with successful cycling initiative

Fast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste planFast fashion and cigarette butts ‘key targets’ of waste plan

Suzanne Harrington: Make 2020 the year in which you dare to dream Suzanne Harrington: Make 2020 the year in which you dare to dream

This Irish family talks about being environmentally friendly ChristmasThis Irish family talks about being environmentally friendly Christmas


TOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Soccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in DublinSoccer club angered by extensive damage to pitches by car in Dublin

Circumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are publishedCircumstances surrounding deaths of several people accused by IRA of being informers are published

Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021Regulations to ban use of loyalty points to buy alcohol to be introduced in 2021

Taoiseach visits ancestral village in IndiaTaoiseach visits ancestral village in India


Lifestyle

A top tip from Tracey is to pick out one key piece which makes a statement. It could be a sofa, or even a vase on a coffee table. Don’t have several key pieces.Happy shopping: how to crack the January sales code

Beauty resolutions take tenacity, deep breathing, and sometimes a little stardust.Beauty resolutions for 2020

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 28, 2019

  • 2
  • 14
  • 18
  • 23
  • 34
  • 39
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »