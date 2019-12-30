New waste plan could place cost of picking up cigarette butts on tobacco industry

Plastic, food waste and single use habits are the targets of the government's new waste action plan.

The country's poor waste management record means more than 200kg of waste packaging is generated by each person every year.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton hopes to tackle 'fast fashion waste'.

Measure that could be introduced include mandatory brown bin collections, banning bulky items from landfill, and placing the costs of cigarette butt clean ups on the tobacco industry.

An advisory group is being set up to help produce the new policy.

A consultation process is currently underway.