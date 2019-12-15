New video shows Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers voting in Dáil for party colleague

New Dáil footage has emerged showing Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers casting votes on behalf of a colleague.

The Sunday Independent reports she recorded seven votes while sitting in party colleague Timmy Dooley's chair almost 50 minutes of Dail votes on January 17 last.

Deputy Dooley said he was in the chamber at the time with Dáil records also showing he was present in Leinster House.

In the footage, Mr Dooley is not seen in or near his seat while votes are recorded for both TDs in their respective seats on rural crime, nursing and cycling issues.

The clips show Fianna Fail's health spokesperson Stephen Donnelly is seated in Ms Chambers's seat during the voting.

It comes as an Oireachtas committee previously warned Deputy Chambers for voting on behalf of Fianna Fáil deputy leader Dara Calleary.

The committee said it could find that Ms Chambers she had acted "recklessly" or "intentionally" if there is a further breach of voting rules.

It also continues to investigate six votes recorded by TD Niall Collins on behalf of the Deputy Dooley.