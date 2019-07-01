News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New US ambassador meets President Higgins

Monday, July 01, 2019 - 04:51 PM

Edward Crawford has begun his term as the US ambassador to Ireland.

Mr Crawford presented his credentials to President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony today, officially assuming the office of United States ambassador to Ireland.

When I was a young boy, my parents instilled in me a deep love and sense of connection to Ireland

“I am deeply honoured to serve in this role,” said ambassador Crawford, whose parents emigrated from Ireland in the 1920s.

“When I was a young boy, my parents instilled in me a deep love and sense of connection to Ireland.

“As ambassador, I plan to build on our important relationship and strengthen the bonds between our two countries.”

Prior to his appointment, he founded and served as chairman and CEO of Park-Ohio Industries, an international industrial enterprise with annual revenues of two billion dollars and 8,000 associates worldwide.

He is the recipient of the Northeast Ohio Business Hall of Fame Entrepreneurial Award, Small Business News Master Innovator Award, Ernst & Young Northeast Ohio Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and the Small Business Administration Man of the Year-Ohio Award.

He has a long history of philanthropy and entrepreneurship in Cleveland, Ohio, where has been active for many years in the city’s Irish-American community.

Mr Crawford also is an avid sportsman. He is an active member of Masters Basketball, a Golden Gloves boxer and has run in the Boston Marathon.

Mr Crawford travelled to Ireland following his confirmation by the US Senate on June 13.

He and his wife Mary have one son, Matthew, who is married to Deborah, and three grandchildren, Colin, Catherine and Claire.

- Press Association

READ MORE

PSNI chief plays down reintroduction of positive discrimination recruitment

More on this topic

Kim Kardashian is changing the name of her shapewear following backlash

Charities Regulator appoints new CEO

Boyzone’s Keith Duffy opens up about his faith and relationship with ‘Our Lady’

Pinergy appoints energy advisor for the student accommodation sector

AmbassadorEdward Crawford

More in this Section

Ruth Coppinger says Conor McGregor is 'out of step' following mink coat boast

Survey finds 56% of people are satisfied with their local authority

Man, 20s, dies following hit and run incident in Limerick

Varadkar preparing for November election if Brexit deal agreed


Lifestyle

Fishing for fun - Kids will be hooked by salmon event

Keeper of the flame on Roancarrigmore Island

Danes put in their spoke

Visiting Namibia raisesan ethical issue

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 29, 2019

    • 7
    • 12
    • 35
    • 40
    • 44
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »