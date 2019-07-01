New US ambassador meets President Higgins

Edward Crawford has begun his term as the US ambassador to Ireland.

Mr Crawford presented his credentials to President Michael D Higgins at a ceremony today, officially assuming the office of United States ambassador to Ireland.

“I am deeply honoured to serve in this role,” said ambassador Crawford, whose parents emigrated from Ireland in the 1920s.

“When I was a young boy, my parents instilled in me a deep love and sense of connection to Ireland.

“As ambassador, I plan to build on our important relationship and strengthen the bonds between our two countries.”

Prior to his appointment, he founded and served as chairman and CEO of Park-Ohio Industries, an international industrial enterprise with annual revenues of two billion dollars and 8,000 associates worldwide.

He is the recipient of the Northeast Ohio Business Hall of Fame Entrepreneurial Award, Small Business News Master Innovator Award, Ernst & Young Northeast Ohio Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and the Small Business Administration Man of the Year-Ohio Award.

He has a long history of philanthropy and entrepreneurship in Cleveland, Ohio, where has been active for many years in the city’s Irish-American community.

Mr Crawford also is an avid sportsman. He is an active member of Masters Basketball, a Golden Gloves boxer and has run in the Boston Marathon.

Mr Crawford travelled to Ireland following his confirmation by the US Senate on June 13.

He and his wife Mary have one son, Matthew, who is married to Deborah, and three grandchildren, Colin, Catherine and Claire.

- Press Association