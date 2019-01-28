New trial of court proceedings which collapsed due to Prime Time segment to begin in November

A man whose murder trial collapsed due to the content of an RTE Prime Time programme has had a new trial date set for November this year.

Keith Brady of Cartron Estate in Sligo went on trial last year charged with the murder of Martin 'Matt' Kivlehan between August 2 and 3, 2015 at Mr Kivlehan's home at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo.

Murder victim, Martin Kivlehan

The 31-year-old pleaded not guilty to the murder but guilty to Mr Kivlehan's manslaughter.

Following a ten-day trial Justice Carmel Stewart discharged the jury and criticised what she described as a "parallel justice sytem in the court of public opinion" which operated without "any regard to the courts at trial".

She was responding to a segment of the Prime Time show of the previous night that a defence barrister for Mr Brady said had "rubbished" the defence of provocation on which he was partially relying. The jury had already begun deliberating when the programme aired and it emerged that five of them watched the show.

The trial will begin on November 4, 2019 and is expected to last two weeks. This will be the third time Mr Brady has gone on trial charged with this offence.