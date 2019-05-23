NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New technology will help GPs diagnose respiratory tract infections, Hiqa says

File photo
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 23, 2019 - 01:11 PM

Hiqa says a new technology that has been developed would aid GPs in diagnosing respiratory tract infections.

It is asking the Government to help facilitate a pilot scheme for the new device, which could significantly cut the number of prescriptions issued.

The new device would take a tiny sample of blood and could help determine if a patient has a bacterial infection.

As a result, it would mean prescriptions for antibiotics could be cut in half.

Head Clinician at Hiqa Conor Teljuer says it would be a device that GP's would have in the practices:

"The test we are looking at measures the level of C-reactive protein in someone's blood. The level can be indicative if someone has a bacterial infection.

"It's a simple finger prick blood test that a GP can do in the practice when someone comes in," he said.

READ MORE

Irish family facing deportation from Australia ask for public support

"We are looking at it specifically in respiratory tract infections."

Every year in Ireland, 2.4 million prescriptions for antibiotics to treat respiratory tract infections are issued.

Explained Conor Teljuer: "In about two-thirds of cases, the GP knows fairly quickly whether it is a viral or bacterial infection. The issue is with the third that they don't know - this gives them extra information that they can use to make their decision."

Hiqa is calling on the Health Minister Simon Harris to help set up a managed and monitored pilot scheme for the new device.

READ MORE

One of accused boys told Gardaí he saw other boy choking Ana Kriegel, court told

More on this topic

Fire safety issues at older people's residential centres

Public consultation on HIV prevention strategy using PrEP launched by HIQA

Serious shortcomings found in care provided by Tipperary HSE-run home

Hiqa underlines its concerns about Dublin community home

KEYWORDS

HiqaRespiratory tract infections

More in this Section

Charles’s visit to the North ‘a challenge to dissident republicans’

Update: Man dies after second Dublin shooting in less than 24 hours

Labour and the Greens to join protests by other groups against Donald Trump during Ireland trip

Family issue appeal at inquest of 'caring' man killed while walking dogs in forest


Lifestyle

This is why Zandra Rhodes thinks it’s important to support young designers

Empty-nester Lorraine Kelly reveals a stylish makeover of her daughter Rosie’s bedroom

Sandal season is almost here: 5 footwear trends to be seen in this summer

From childhood bread baking to exploding seaweed, these are the Hairy Bikers’ food memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 22, 2019

    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 35
    • 40
    • 46
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »