New Taoiseach vote postponed to March 19

The Dáil will again vote for a new Taoiseach on March 19, the Oireachtas Business Committee has agreed.

A vote had been scheduled for today, but with no change in the levels of support for any candidate, it was deemed to be unnecessary.

It is now felt that a vote is necessary to hasten the speed of government formation talks.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald received the most votes when the Dáil last voted for a Taoiseach, but all candidates were some way off a majority.

There has thus far been no change in the levels of declared support for any candidate, with the Dáil now expected to be adjourned for two weeks, during which talks can continue.

TDs have begun to stress the need for talks to progress, given the challenges facing the country with Brexit and the Covid-19 outbreak.

The committee has also decided against forming an all-party grouping on the Covid-19 outbreak for now, with the future of temporary committees to be decided by the Dáil Reform Committee, which will be formed over the coming weeks.

Labour TD Brendan Howlin had written to Ceann Comhairle Seán O Fearghail to suggest the establishment of a group that could sit without the formation of a government which would have “the principle aim of ensuring that members have accurate and reliable information that they can pass on to their communities to counteract misinformation”.

However, following the meeting of the Business Committee this afternoon, it was felt that briefings from Health Minister Simon Harris to party health spokespersons was sufficient to keep TDs informed of developments in the ongoing outbreak.