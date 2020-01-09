News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Stormont Assembly members take up seats in Northern Ireland

New Stormont Assembly members take up seats in Northern Ireland
By Press Association
Thursday, January 09, 2020 - 04:23 PM

New Stormont Assembly members have taken up their roles in Northern Ireland.

DUP MEP Diane Dodds will represent the Upper Bann constituency.

It was vacated by party colleague Carla Lockhart after she won the Westminster seat in last month’s General Election.

DUP MEP Diane Dodds will represent the Upper Bann constituency (Liam McBurney/PA)
DUP MEP Diane Dodds will represent the Upper Bann constituency (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Dodds has been a proponent of Brexit in the European Parliament. The UK is due to leave the bloc at the end of the month.

She said: “It’s a great privilege to represent an area where I was born and now live.

“We all need a functioning and stable Assembly which delivers and deals with the practical everyday issues we all face.”

Sinn Féin’s new Newry and Armagh Stormont Assembly member Liz Kimmins also signed the register at Parliament Buildings after she was co-opted to replace the party’s Megan Fearon.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long has previously announced she will take a seat in East Belfast.

READ MORE

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin to discuss election: Country could go to the polls next month

More on this topic

Five killed by partner or relative each year in North, officials reveal as review plannedFive killed by partner or relative each year in North, officials reveal as review planned

Antrim resident confronted by man ‘armed with samurai sword’Antrim resident confronted by man ‘armed with samurai sword’

Options for bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland considered, British peers toldOptions for bridge linking Scotland and Northern Ireland considered, British peers told

A new reality faces the North - Southern hypocrisy exposedA new reality faces the North - Southern hypocrisy exposed


StormontTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

The Currabinny Cooks show us how to introduce winter salads into our mealsCurrabinny Cooks: Winter salads to satisfy your lighter cold weather cravings

Jo Spain is at the vanguard of Ireland’s flourishing crime writing scene, one that is being led by women. As she publishes her eighth novel, and works on international TV scripts, the sky’s the limit for the prolific author, says Marjorie BrennanJo Spain reflects on a life in crime ahead of eighth novel

Mary McAleese, in a new TV series, walks and talks with some of our finest sportspeople and campaigners, writes Ailin QuinlanMary McAleese is walking tall across Ireland in new TV show

A day in the life of community pharmacist Elizabeth Lang of Burke’s Life Pharmacy, Sligo.Working Life: Elizabeth Lang, community pharmacist

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »