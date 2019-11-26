New speeding penalties to be considered by Cabinet

Plans for new speeding penalties will be brought before cabinet this morning.

The changes would see drivers fined depending on how much over the speed limit they are.

Anyone breaking the limit by more than 30km/h could be prosecuted and fined €2,000.

Donna Price, whose 18 year old son was killed in a road crash in 2006, says the proposals are welcome.

"At the moment, if you are doing 1 kilometre over the speed limit or 50 kilometres over the speed limit it attracts the same fine

"That is sending out the wrong message to drivers who are recklessly speeding and endangering other innocent road users."