New shuttle bus to Cliffs of Moher launched

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience has launched a new shuttle bus service to the famous Irish attraction.

The shuttle bus will operate eight times a day between June, July and August and provide direct services between Ennistymon, Lahinch, Liscannor, Doolin, Lisdoonvarna and the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience and Cliffs of Moher Coastal Walk.

Prices begin from €4 with children under 16 free of charge.

Chief Executive of Clare County Council Pat Dowling said: “The Cliffs of Moher Shuttle is a fantastic new service serving visitors and walkers staying in the surrounding towns and villages with 8 departures daily walkers can enjoy the outdoors for longer without their cars.”

The Cliffs of Moher visitor experience, operated by Clare County Council, employs 110 staff members during peak season.

The shuttle schedule is as follows: