New scheme to re-enlist former Defence Force personnel

By Press Association
Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 04:19 PM

The Defence Forces have launched a new scheme which allows retired personnel to rejoin to help with the coronavirus battle.

New emergency Covid-19 legislation enables retired Permanent Defence Force personnel to re-enlist in the PDF.

The Minister with responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe launched the new scheme to re-enlist former PDF personnel who have the skills and expertise required to fill identified vacancies.

The scheme will allow for initial re-enlistment for a minimum of six months and up to three years.

The Defence Forces has been helping the HSE to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

They have been providing medical support, delivering personal protective equipment, as well as setting up testing centres on naval ships.

Mr Kehoe said: “The focus of this scheme will be on those with skills and expertise required to fill specialist vacancies that currently exist in the Permanent Defence Force.

“This includes technicians, fitters, chefs, communications and IT specialists and naval staff.

“These returning personnel will assist in delivering Defence Forces supports in the Covid-19 response and beyond.”

A view of the testing centre on Sir John Rogerson’s Quay in Dublin where the Naval service personnel are assisting medical staff (Brian Lawless/PA)
Applicants will be able to register their interest on the military website.

A scheme to re-commission former PDF officers already exists and the Department has called for expressions of interest from those with specialist skills who want to be re-commissioned.

Mr Kehoe added: “I know that there are individuals who previously served in the PDF and would like to serve again.

“I would encourage such individuals to register their interest and to re-join the Permanent Defence Force.”

coronavirusCovid-19Defence Forces

