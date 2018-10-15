New scheme to allow former students from outside Europe to stay in Ireland

People from outside Europe who previously came to Ireland to study may be able to stay here under a new scheme.

The Justice Minister has announced details of a new programme which is open to non-EEA nationals who studied here between 2005 and 2010.

Successful applicants will be granted an initial two-year probationary period after which they must be self-sufficient.

Charlie Flanagan says he expects those who benefit from the scheme, will in turn benefit the economy.

The Minister said: "I am pleased that the scheme provides that permission will be granted for an initial probationary period of two years at the end of which qualifying persons must be able to clearly demonstrate that they are self-sufficient and did not become an unreasonable burden on the State.

"In these circumstances, beneficiaries can be expected to be net contributors to the economy."

The scheme will be open for three months, from October 15, 2018 to January 20, 2019.

The scheme addresses the concerns of the Supreme Court made in recent cases - Luximon and Balchand - and provides a pathway for this particular group of people who the court recognised as settled migrants.