New route for Corpus Christi procession in Cork city

The Catholic bishop of Cork and Ross has announced a new route for the first time in almost a century for the city’s historic Corpus Christi procession.

For the first time since 1926, the annual procession will not go through the city’s main street, says Bishop Fintan Gavin.

He announced the move in a letter read at masses in the city and suburbs yesterday.

“Taking the procession through the commercial heart of the city while the wider culture continues with its afternoon activities is not appropriate any longer,” he said.

Since the first event in 1926, the procession has started at the North Cathedral, and followed a route along St Patrick’s St to conclude in Daunt Square with outdoor benediction.

This year, the route will see the procession beginning with prayers at St Mary’s Church on Pope’s Quay, and then proceeding up Mulgrave Rd to the cathedral, where benediction will take place indoors.

The bishop will deliver a homily and there will be a time of guided prayer before the event concludes.

In his letter to parishioners, Bishop Gavin said he had had several meetings with religious and parish representatives since his installation last year.

After the consultations he established a working group of laity and clergy to make recommendations about aspects of the Eucharistic Procession including its liturgy and logistics.

He confirmed that this year’s procession on June 7 will be the first to feature the new route and format.

The bishop said: “2020 will be the first Eucharistic Procession for the expanded city since the extension of the city boundaries in 2019 and all city parishes will continue to be represented.

“The on-going support of civic offices and public services of the city is assured.

“While plans will be finalised in coming months, the working group and procession committee will continue to work together to revitalise and reinvigorate this cherished part of Cork’s spiritual tradition.

“I am asking parishes to ensure a renewed support and participation at the annual Eucharistic Procession and to involve as many people and different groups as possible for this year’s Eucharistic Procession on Sunday June 7.”

Lord mayor John Sheehan said he had happy childhood memories of walking in the procession.

“So it was a very special honour for me to be able to take part in the procession this past year as the city’s first citizen,” he said.

Inspector Pat Murphy said the procession plans have the support of the gardaí.