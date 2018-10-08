Home»Breaking News»ireland

New research finds one in 10 adults would consider taking anabolic steroids

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 12:23 PM

One in 10 adults would consider taking anabolic steroids, according to new research.

While more than one in five of people aged between 18 and 34 would consider taking anabolic steroids.

Research by the Health Products Regulatory Authority shows that 50% are unaware or unsure about the dangers of using unprescribed steroids.

Three out of four people feel social media and tv pressurise young adults to look a certain way.

The study coincides with a campaign to highlight the potentially serious side effects and health risks of using unprescribed steroids, including heart failure, liver issues, infertility, acne and hair loss.

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Anabolic SteroidsSteroidsResearch

