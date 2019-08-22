News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisis

New report highlights extent of Irish habitat and species extinction crisis
By Greg Murphy
Thursday, August 22, 2019 - 10:44 AM

A new report on the status of our habitats and species paints a dire picture for Irish biodiversity and stresses the extent of the extinction crisis.

The report, published by the Department of Culture Heritage and the Gaeltacht shows 85% of our habitats are in "unfavourable" conditions with no improvement since the previous report in 2013.

It says that 45% of our habitats are considered to be deteriorating, something which is unacceptable and in contravention to EU law, including our:

  • native woodlands;
  • sand dunes;
  • bogs;
  • uplands;
  • lakes;
  • rivers;
  • marine habitats.

The report, which was presented to the EU Commission, says that 57% of our species are in a "favourable" status, but there remains no improvement for Atlantic Salmon, Freshwater Pearl Mussel or the White-clawed Crayfish - all of which are facing extinction.

Despite signing up to the EU’s Habitats Directive in the 1990s there has been no improvement in the status of biodiversity over this period.

Pádraic Fogarty of the Irish Wildlife Trust says that this represents "a colossal failure" of conservation efforts in Ireland.

He said: "Conservation has failed because the resources have not been given to state agencies (especially the National Parks and Wildlife Service) to implement management measures which are so urgently needed.

"Meanwhile vast amounts of public money is spent on sectors which continue to drive extinction, pollution and climate change – especially agriculture, industrial fishing, forestry and peat extraction.

"It is clear we need a new approach to move towards nature-friendly farming, rewilding to creating large native woodlands and restore boglands, and effective marine protected areas.”

READ MORE

‘Irish cross-border policing under threat from no-deal Brexit’

More on this topic

Sharks glow green in the depths of the oceanSharks glow green in the depths of the ocean

Shark populations under threat from longline fishingShark populations under threat from longline fishing

'We were shaking, in awe': Father and son recount close encounter with humpback whales in Kerry'We were shaking, in awe': Father and son recount close encounter with humpback whales in Kerry

Green welcome for Fianna Fáil’s wild proposalGreen welcome for Fianna Fáil’s wild proposal

TOPIC: Wildlife

More in this Section

Ireland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says CoveneyIreland 'cannot do a side deal' with the UK, says Coveney

Gardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare of woman, 64, missing from Dublin

515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals515 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

Irish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbagsIrish mum in US horrified at 'bullet-proof' schoolbags


Lifestyle

Dave Grohl’s journey from the heartbreak of Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s suicide to the stadium rock sunny uplands frequented by Foo Fighters is proof even the most anguishing stories can have happy endings.Foo Fighters impress in RDS show as Grohl's agonising story gets happy ending

We take a trip down memory lane and check out what happened on this day in years gone by by looking back at some Irish Examiner front pages and highlighting other events which went down in history across the world.August 22, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 21, 2019

  • 10
  • 13
  • 23
  • 24
  • 25
  • 44
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »