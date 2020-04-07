New regulations give emergency powers to gardaí during Covid-19 crisis

The Health Minister has tonight signed new regulations giving effect to emergency powers for the gardaí during the Covid-19 crisis.

They will give officers the right to force people to return home if found not to be complying with health advice.

Up to now, they could only advise the public what to do.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris says the new powers will be used "sparingly and only if needed."

Meanwhile, the country’s chief medical officer is pleading with Irish people to stay home this weekend, regardless of the weather.

Dr Tony Holohan made the appeal as Ireland saw the largest single-day death toll from Covid-19.

A further 36 deaths were announced Tuesday evening, bringing the overall death toll from the virus to 210.