New registration portal for Leaving Cert students to receive calculated grades

Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh
By Jess Casey
Monday, May 25, 2020 - 07:11 PM

Leaving Cert students have until Thursday to register their details with the Department of Education to ensure they receive calculated grades, as the time-sensitive registration process opens tomorrow. 

All Leaving Cert students are now asked to register their details with the Department through a new online portal, specifically set-up for the calculated grades process.

More than 61,000 students are expected to register their details on gov.ie/leavingcertificate in the coming days, with the registration process the same for all Leaving Cert and Leaving Cert Applied students. 

“Please don’t leave it until the last minute,” said Joe McHugh, the Minister for Education. 

“This is a tight timeframe. We need every student to register so that the new system can operate smoothly. This is a brand-new system that it has been necessary to introduce because of the decisions we have had to take as we respond to the Covid-19 situation," he added.

Every school has been sent on the information to provide to their students so that they are able to complete the registration on the student portal.

Leaving Certificate students must now register by Thursday at 10pm to ensure that they receive their calculated grades, Mr McHugh added. 

“It is also essential that students confirm their levels at this time so that schools can complete the task of providing information for each student about their expected level of performance in each subject.”

All students following the Leaving Certificate or Leaving Certificate Vocational Programmes are also required to confirm the level they intended to sit each of their subjects. Students will have the option of confirming the level or changing to a lower level.

To register, students will need their examination number, their Personal Public Service number (PPS), email address and mobile number.

Once the department has received all the necessary data from schools, students will be asked to opt in through the online portal to indicate if they wish to receive calculated grades.

Students can register their details on gov.ie/leavingcertificate between 10am tomorrow and 10pm Thursday May 28. A helpline will be available for support from midday on Tuesday. 

