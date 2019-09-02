New radiation oncology facilities at CUH among €2bn of health projects to be announced

New radiation oncology facilities in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and upgrades to the pediatric department are among over €2bn of health projects due to be announced today.

The HSE Capital Plan will set out commitments up to 2021 including the new Children’s Hospital, the National Rehabilitation Hospital and a National Forensic Mental Health facility in Portrane.

Opposition parties had accused the HSE and Department of Health of deliberately delaying publishing its capital spending plan for many months because the Children’s Hospital crisis cut the amount of funds available to progress with projects.

The Capital Plan, due to be published by Health Minister Simon Harris this morning, sets out targets to provide 480 new beds and 30 new primary care centres over the next three years.

Other spending commitments include: €265m over the three years to upgrade residences for older people and people with a disability.

€300m to maintain and upgrade facilities, equipment and ambulances throughout the country.

€335m for a wide range of capital projects at individual hospital and primary/community facilities to provide modern health accommodation and equipment to improve and expand service provision.

€220m will be allocated to replace, refurbish or renovate up to 90 public nursing homes, however some of these will now be delayed.

Minister of State for Older People, Jim Daly said community nursing homes have bee "neglected" for years despite an ageing population.

While 32 centres are due to be completed by the end of this year, Mr Daly admitted that by the end of 2021 just over 80% of the projects will be complete or under construction.

“This Programme is a substantial development Programme of up to 90 individual projects and the plan and scope of many of the projects has been extended and improved over original plans. The important thing here is to get the projects right, these buildings are and will be homes to older people.

"Irish community hospitals have been neglected for decades and this government is ensuring that communities across the country will have state of the art facilities for their older citizens.

"While for some projects, completion will be later than anticipated the government is fully committed to delivering all of the projects," he said.

CUH is to receive investment in a number of areas, including the design of Phase 2 of the Pediatric Department at Cork University Hospital will be progressed. Phase 2 consists of the provision of 74 inpatient replacement beds and four high dependency beds.

There will be a focus on ophthalmology services in 2019/2020 with projects in South Infirmary Cork being progressed and the design of new ambulance base facilities in Cork have also been given the go-ahead.

Speaking ahead of the publication Mr Harris said: “As we reform the health service in line with Slaintecare, it is vital we continue to invest in capital infrastructure and crucially, invest in the community and social care settings.”

“This is phase one of our 10-year capital investment programme. Over the next three years, we are committing to 250 projects across the country, 480 new beds, 30 new primary care centres, 58 community nursing units, and significant investment in mental health and disability projects in the community."