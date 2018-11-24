Home»ireland

New poll sees Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil gain support

Saturday, November 24, 2018 - 06:20 PM

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have seen their support rise, according to the latest opinion poll.

The Red C poll for the Sunday Business Post continues the trend of many seen over the last year.

Fine Gael are the most popular party in the country on 34% - up one point in a month of tax-cut promises from Leo Varadkar.

Fianna Fáil trail on 27%, up two compared with last month's figures.

Sinn Féin are down two points to 13% in the wake of a poor Presidential election campaign.

Labour are up one to 6%, with the Independent Alliance also up one to 5%.

Independents overall however have seen their support drop by two points to 10%.

The Green Party are down one point to 3%, with the Social Democrats unchanged on 2%.

- Digital desk


