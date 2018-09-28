Home»Breaking News»ireland

New permit system for migrant workers recommended by review of policy

Friday, September 28, 2018 - 10:43 AM

A review of Ireland's migration policy has found that a new permit system should be brought in for some workers.

If introduced, it would allow people from outside the European Economic Area work here temporarily.

Over 11,000 applications for permits were made so far this year, up 29% on this time last year, while 8,000 of those were granted, an increase of 6%.

The proposal is aimed at making the system more flexible and responsive to future changes in the economy and labour shortages.

