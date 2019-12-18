News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New paediatric urgent care centre sees less than 30 children a day in first five months

The new paediatric outpatient and urgent care centre at Connolly Hospital. Pic: Roughan & O’Donovan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - 07:34 AM

An average of less than 30 children a day have attended the new paediatric urgent care centre in Blanchardstown since it opened.

It is the first phase of the national children's hospital project, which is set to cost €1.7bn.

The facility in Connolly Hospital in Dublin opened at the end of July and caters for children with minor injuries and illnesses.

Because of a shortage of senior doctors, it opens only from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

According to details released under the Freedom of Information Act, 2,756 children presented to the centre between July 31 and December 13, which is an average of 28 a day.

Dr Ciara Martin, a consultant in paediatric emergency medicine with Children's Health Ireland which runs the centre, said there has been a big increase in attendances recently.

Dr Martin said: "Our numbers have doubled in the last six weeks and we are seeing up to 60-80 children a day now.

"When we opened we were hoping to see about 70 children a day over 16 hours, but now we are seeing about 60-8- over the seven hours of opening."

READ MORE

Four new Rent Pressure Zones come into operation as average rents rise 8%

The average amount of time spent by patients in the urgent care centre is just under two-and-a-half hours.

Half of those seen were aged five or less, while just over a third were aged between six and 12.

The remaining 397 children were over 13 years old.


hospitalpaediatric

More in this Section

NI Secretary accused of snubbing late bid to avert strike by healthcare workersNI Secretary accused of snubbing late bid to avert strike by healthcare workers

HSE says systems ‘not fit for future needs’; Doctors vote for industrial actionHSE says systems ‘not fit for future needs’; Doctors vote for industrial action

Cork flood scheme report 'used out of context'- UK Engineering firmCork flood scheme report 'used out of context'- UK Engineering firm

Man hospitalised after being shot 'a number of times' in DublinMan hospitalised after being shot 'a number of times' in Dublin


Lifestyle

Joe McNamee visits Paul McDonald and Helen Noonan at Bastion, as they enjoy their first Christmas with a Michelin starBehind the scenes at Bastion, Kinsale’s Michelin star attraction

For anyone contemplating a new colour scheme to brighten up their gaff this coming spring, the experts are already predicting what will be big in 2020, writes Carol O’CallaghanExpert guide to what colours will be big in 2020

Festive fashion isn’t all about Christmas jumpers and flashing earrings.Festive fashion: It's not all about Xmas jumpers and flashy earrings

Why your lip balm shouldn't just respect your smackers but protect them.The Skin Nerd: What to look for in a lip balm

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 14, 2019

  • 11
  • 17
  • 24
  • 29
  • 30
  • 47
  • 38

Full Lotto draw results »