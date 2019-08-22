New online resource launched for Irish expats seeking to move home

A new online information resource for Irish expats seeking to move home has been launched.

The government says 'Returning to Ireland' covers every potential pitfall people may face.

The details, available through the Citizens Information website, include advice on finding a place to live, education, finance, health and social welfare.

It will provide need easy access to information which can help during their transition to Ireland on matters such as how the taxation system works, how to get an Irish driving licence or get a passport for a child born abroad.

Minister of State for the Diaspora and International Development Ciarán Cannon announced the launch of the resource today, acknowledging the challenges which people returning to Ireland from abroad can face.

"The Government is committed to making this process as smooth as possible by ensuring that, as a first step, people thinking about making the move have access to comprehensive, detailed and accurate information," he said.

“The Citizens Information Board has already consolidated its position as the go-to resource for information about public services in Ireland.

"This new content, specially catered for returning emigrants, is exceptionally detailed and will no doubt be an invaluable resource for Irish emigrants moving back home.”

Citizens Information Board Chief Executive Angela Black said: "This new Returning to Ireland category will be a very useful resource for all Irish citizens living abroad and thinking about coming home, whatever their stage in life.”

“We hope that this information on returning to Ireland, in addition to the existing 1,200 webpages already available, helps our Irish citizens abroad navigate their way back home.”