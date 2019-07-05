New officers added to Naval Service officers' ranks

A former Army private, a rugby international, a martial arts instructor and a one-time IT recruitment consultant are among nine young men who have become the latest additions to the Naval Service officers' ranks.

There were joyous scenes at the Naval Service headquarters in Haulbowline Island today as their families watched on proudly as the new officers took part in their passing out parade.

While some had no connection with the navy others had it in the blood, like Niall Kavanagh from Cobh.

His grandfather, father and siblings have all served in the navy and he joined up after working as a manager for Harvey Norman.

Another was Mark Barrins, a native of Galway, a former private in the Army, whose younger brother, Brian, is an navy officer cadet. Mark has also qualified as an Emergency Medical Technician and volunteered with the Civil Defence.

Thomas O’Neill from Passage West, Co Cork, has a brother, Eoin, who is also serving in the Naval Service as a Petty Officer in the engineering branch.

Prior to joining the navy, Donegal man Paddy McGarvey was a corporal in the Army's Reserves and has a keen interest in Biotechnology.

The navy's rugby team will be bolstered by the commissioning of Patrick Kearns.

The young man from Ardnacrusha, Co Clare has represented Munster and Ireland at U20 level.

He also has a degree in New Media and English from the University of Limerick and prior to joining the Naval Service worked as a journalist.

James Howe from Sixmilebridge, Co Clare, has a degree in Economics and Maths, also from the University of Limerick, and once worked in Shannon Airport as an airline security agent.

Liam Howlin, who hails from Co Wexford, holds a Bachelor of Business Studies Honours Degree from Waterford Institute of Technology and previously worked as a Specialist IT Recruitment Consultant in both Ireland and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, you wouldn't want to mess with Adam Cahill from Ballincollig.

Prior to joining the Naval Service he worked as a martial arts instructor and is another young officer who likes his rugby.

Stephen Callaghan from Valleymount, Co Wicklow has a brother who works as an aircraft technician with the Air Corps. Stephen comes from a farming family and lists his hobbies as vintage cars and mountaineering.

Flag Officer Commanding the Naval Service, Commodore Michael Malone, took the salute from the new officers. He congratulated them on their commission, as did the Minister with responsibility for Defence, Paul Kehoe and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces Vice Admiral Mark Mellett.

Among the guests in attendance were the British and Russian military attaches, senior members of the Irish Army, Air Corps and the coastguard.

The newly commissioned officers, who joined the 57th Naval Cadet Class in September 2017, went to sea for the first time on the flagship LÉ Eithne before spending the next four months in the Cadet School in the Defence Forces Training Centre in The Curragh.

There they integrated with the Army and Air Corps Cadet classes.

Last January they returned to the Naval Base for more training in leadership skills.

They also completed courses in firefighting and damage control, communications, gunnery, engineering, fishery protection, logistics and Military Law.

In May they decided to adopt Cork Mental Health as their charity for their cadetship and raised more than €3,000 for it through rowathons and marathons.

The cadets later served on the LÉ William Butler Yeats and enjoyed a trip on the ship to Kiel, Germany.

Following their commissioning, the cadets will take a well-deserved break and enjoy some leave. They will then return to sea to continue their respective training.